Civic body acts against illegal hoardings

Nashik
Currently, the city is witnessing the menace of illegal hoardings in every part. Illegal hoardings are seen everywhere. The hoardings in many areas are erected without taking permission of the civic body. Taking this into account, the civic body has initiated a drive to make city free of illegal hoardings. It has started to remove the unauthorized hoardings in the city. Similarly, legal action will be taken against those who violate the law.
The encroachment department personnel are acting against illegal hoardings in Panchavati, Old Nashik, Nashik Road, Satpur, New Nashik and Nashik west divisions of the city. Unauthorized hoardings, banners, stand boards and advertisement boards have been removed from all the divisions. Unauthorized flexes, hoardings, banners in the intersections, obstructing the traffic and disfiguring the city are being removed by municipal employees. Till now illegal hoardings, banners, flexes in 56 places were removed.
The NMC has started the drive against illegal hoardings following order by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar.