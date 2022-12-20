Civic body acts against illegal hoardings

Nashik

Currently, the city is witnessing the menace of illegal hoardings in every part. Illegal hoardings are seen everywhere. The hoardings in many areas are erected without taking permission of the civic body. Taking this into account, the civic body has initiated a drive to make city free of illegal hoardings. It has started to remove the unauthorized hoardings in the city. Similarly, legal action will be taken against those who violate the law.