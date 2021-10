Citylink now in Uttamnagar, Govindnagar

NASHIK: Nimani - Uttamnagar city bus was launched recently. Residents of Govindnagar, Karmayoginagar and other places welcomed the bus service with enthusiasm. Shiv Sena, Satkarya Foundation’s efforts are said to be successful. Residents, including Satkarya Foundation president Babasaheb Gaikwad and Shiv Sena activist Charushila Gaikwad, had demanded that bus service should be started from Nimani to Uttamnagar via Karmayoginagar and Govindnagar.

Nashik Transport Corporation started this service on Thursday on the occasion of Navratri festival. Citizens welcomed the bus at Govindnagar Koshikonagar, Chhatrapati Raje Sambhaji Gymnasium Karmayoginagar, Rungtha Imperia, Kalika Park, Patilnagar, Mahalakshmi Chowk Sawtanagar, Khande Mala, Uttamnagar etc. The bus was decorated with garlands and balloons. The driver, the carrier’s shawl, was felicitated.

The bus will be available every 45 minutes from 7:00 a.m to 7:30 p.m. Nimani, CBS, Highway Bus Stand Mumbai Naka, Indiranagar Bogda, Govindnagar, Sadashivnagar, RD Circle, Rishi Hotel, Ashokrao Tidke Chowk, Chhatrapati Raje Sambhaji Gymnasium, Kalika Park, Patilnagar, Mahalakshmi Chowk Sawtanagar, Shanti Chowk, Torananagar, Uttamnagar is the route of this bus.