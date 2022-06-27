City to boost surveillance infra

NASHIK: With the need for ‘smart policing’ in terms of security in the city, the police are gearing up to install a wide range of equipment for effective use of information technology with the installation of up-to-date CCTV cameras. With the support of Smart City, there are signs that the city is now on the path to “smart policing” with the help of these two systems.

Police have called for inter-city traffic safety. With this, the NMC, RTO and Smart City company have come together. With the four administrative bodies coming together for the city, work has picked up the pace.

In the meantime, police have demanded machinery from Smart City to ‘upgrade’ themselves. In the meeting held for this purpose, the need for better coordination among the administrative machinery for a safe and crime-free city was discussed at length and the Smart City has also extended a helping hand in this endeavour, which is likely to be of great benefit for a ‘fearless Nashik’ concept to be undertaken by police.

Smart City has funds for these various works as per the demand of the police. It will also help the police to be smart. Besides this, the safety of Nashikites will also increase.

Against this background, a vendor gave a demonstration and quotation for the relevant material in this meeting. Accordingly, other vendors will be inquired about and processed accordingly. The material and equipment are then likely to reach the police through the Smart City fund.

A meeting of the chief officers of the Smart City was recently held at the Commissionerate of Police. Commissioner Jayant Naiknavare along with Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner Smart City CEO Sumant More, and other officials were present. At last month’s meeting, the concept of ‘Zero Mile’ for traffic safety was proposed.

Work in this regard is being carried out jointly by Smart City and Municipal Corporation along with the RTO branch. Meanwhile, the city police commissionerate has made a new demand to Smart City. Accordingly, upgraded police stations, commissionerate, material/equipment and funds for internet connectivity will be made available through Smart City.