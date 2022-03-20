City reopens after two years

NASHIK: The city, which for the past two years has been completely or partially in the restriction due to the corona pandemic, is now free from all restrictions. Disaster Management Chief and District Collector Gangatharan D, has issued an order on Saturday, stating that the city is being free.

The rest of the districts should make efforts to meet the criteria of the state government, so that the whole district is free from restrictions and transactions are smooth.

Meanwhile, as stated in the order, the number of corona patients in Nashik Municipal Corporation area is very small and the number of patients undergoing treatment is less than 60 from last 3 weeks. Not a single corona has died since March 1.

Corona is being tested in Nashik Municipal Corporation area as per guidelines and the number of corona patients is negligible. Also, in Nashik Municipal Corporation area, the first dose of vaccination has been given to 95 percent citizens and the second dose has been given to 75 percent of the citizens above 18 years of age.

The first dose of vaccination has been completed for 65 percent of the age group of 15 to 18 years. Meanwhile, in the meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority held on Friday, it has been decided that complete relaxation should be provided in the corona restrictions in the jurisdiction of Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Earlier, two years ago, on March 23, 2020, it was decided to complete the lockout. Restrictions were then relaxed and tightened as the number of patients increased and decreased. In Saturday’s decision, the city has been completely unrestricted.

Public places free from restrictions

Earlier, the district administration had set a number of criteria to reduce crowds at restaurants, marriage halls, offices, theaters and other places to prevent the spread of corona infection. Today all those restrictions have been lifted.