City police decide to give vehicle towing contract again

NASHIK :

The city traffic police department has decided to give vehicle towing contract again. Tender process about this has been floated. The decision has been taken keeping in mind obstruction to traffic in city to indisciplined vehicle parking on roads.

Two-wheelers and four-wheeler are seen parked along the road. This has seen resulted in traffic congestion on main routes in the city. A vehicle towing contract was given last year.

However, following complaints of rude behaviour by employees of contractor and negligence to rules and conditions in the contract, towing contract was not extended further. Police were penalizing those drivers who were parking their vehicles in indisciplined manner.

Following relaxations in lockdown rules, people are seen on the roads again as earlier. Considering traffic congestion, it has been decided to give vehicle towing contract again. Advertisement regarding this has been published in newspapers. The towing contract will be given for three months and July 14 is a deadline to submit bids.