City players bag five Gold, one Bronze

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>In the World Powerlifting Championship 2020 held between December 4 and 8, 2020, Nashik’s Madhavi Sanjay Potdar won three Gold medals in the sub-junior category, and Afak Inamdar won two Gold and one Bronze medal in the junior category. </p><p>The World Powerlifting Federation (London) and Amateur Powerlifters of India had jointly organised World Powerlifting Championship 2020 in categories of powerlifting, bench press, deadlift) at Amravati, Maharashtra. Powerlifters’ Association of Nashik (PAN) felicitated the medallist players with a medal, citation, and cash prize. Ranjan Thakre (city president, NCP), Nitin Dade (fitness and dietitian), Kapil Narang, director, Car Mall, Avinash Pathare (national cyclist), and office-bearers of the association were present.</p>