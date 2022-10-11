City needs more vacuum machines for cleaning

Nashik

Since there is only one vacuum cleaning vehicle for the entire city of Nashik, the burden of cleaning safety tanks in six divisions of Nashik Road, East, West, Satpur, New Nashik, and Panchavati.

has to be borne by just a single vehicle. In Nashik, crores of rupees are spent for development and cleanliness by the municipal administration: On the other hand, Nashik Municipal Corporation has six big and one small vehicle for safety tank cleaning in the city.

There are many small lanes in the city and small vehicles are required in village areas. But the picture is that this small vehicle is not available in time. So while on one hand, the municipality is spending crores on development works, on the other hand, there is no small vacuum cleaning vehicle for cleaning the safety tank.

Only one small vehicle carries the burden of the entire city and the citizens are facing problems due to this. In the past few years, crores of rupees have been wasted on cleanliness. Outsourcing, Ghantagadis and mechanical sweeper will be added to the municipal fleet in the next few days.

More than crores are being spent on cleanliness in the city alone. But it is being questioned whether the municipal requires vacuum cleaning vehicles for cleaning safety tanks. Currently, the NMC has six big vehicles and only one small vehicle.

There is only one small vehicle for six divisions of the city namely Nashik Road, East, West, Satpur, New Nashik, and Panchavati. All these six divisions have small lanes in many places. Large vacuum cleaners cannot go there. For this, only a small vehicle can go there.