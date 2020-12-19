City market all set for Christmas

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The preparations for Christmas celebrations are underway everywhere. Santa Claus dolls, Christmas tree lights, colourful balls, and chocolate cakes are available in the market. The whole market is shining with various kinds of Christmas trees, stars, bells, masks, clothes, hats, and other decorative items. </p>.<p>Everyone is involved in planning the celebration in their own way. Shopkeepers are trying to attract people through Santa Claus dolls. The Christmas charm is currently in the air. This festival is celebrated by dancing and singing with joy. </p><p>As cakes and chocolates have now become an important part of every celebration, the market is full of a variety of cakes and chocolates available at pocket-friendly prices. Cakes with the shapes of Santa Claus, Christmas trees, and other festive related foods are now on display in shops. Some cake vendors have special arrangements for Christmas.</p><p> Santa’s hats have also entered the market for sale, and a variety of colorful decorative garlands, lighting lamps, Merry Christmas stickers are also being purchased for home decorations. Also, chocolate products are gaining popularity. Chocolates in different flavors and colors in the shops have attracted buyers. These chocolates get served in boxes of different sizes wrapped in paper or cloth bags.</p>