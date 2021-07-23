City lad Om sets a cycling world record

NASHIK: After successfully setting the current Guinness World Record of fastest cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 8 days and 7 hours in November 2020, Om Mahajan was training hard for Race Across America’s solo attempt, but couldn't participate in June 2021 due to Covid restrictions. However, it dIdn't stop him from setting another world record. The young cyclist of 18 years from Nashik city during his vacation decided to create a record of 'Fastest Cycling from Leh to Manali'.

He travelled 10 days prior to Leh for acclimatization as he was aware that the route goes through total of 4 mountain passes amongst which "Tanglang La" is the world's second highest motorable road. The ride started on 22nd July, yesterday 6 am from Leh Gate, Leh. With thin air, low oxygen, a high elevation of almost 6000 meters total altitude gain, chilling cold the record was set. In this entire 27 hours and 55 minutes of riding, he took two power naps of 20 minutes each in the night, in the supporting follow vehicle, parked by the side of the road.

He reached Manali, riding 430 kms, at high altitude, in just 27 hours and 55 minutes and set the WUCA (World UltraCycling Association), USA record. The previous record was held by Colonel Bharat Pannu in 33 hours. The 4 passes which Om crossed en route with there altitude were, Tanglang La, 17582 feet, at 108 km mark, Lachung La, 16616 feet at 197 km, Naki La, 15547 feet, at 298 km and Barlacha La, 15919 feet at 284 kms.

The crew members were Dr. Mahendra Mahajan (Om's uncle and ultracyclist), Manoj Mahale, cycle technician, Balbhim Kamble, photographer and film director, Sandeep Kumar and coach Miten Thakkar. He was supported by Mahajan brothers, Nashik Cyclist Foundation, Team Jaspal, Colonel Bharat Pannu, Colonel Vishal Ahlawat and Khemraj Thakur.