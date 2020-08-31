City girl Shriya Torne crowned Miss Earth India Eco-Tourism

Shriya had also won the Best Rampwalk subtitle in the previous round. Following her success in this competition, she has the opportunity to represent India at the international level.

Many young talent from all over the country had participated in the preliminary round of Miss Earth India 2020 pageant.

Out of these, 40 young women participants were selected for the qualifying round. In the next round, 15 contestants were shortlisted who overcame various challenges to bag the title. Experts from different fields were acted as jury for this competition. The final six candidates were selected from these fifteen contestants.

Shriya has previously crowned the Miss Teen Universe India, and Miss TGPC Elite national competitions.

The concept of #healwiththeearthbyst, which she has launched on Instagram for the competition, was praised for its "Keep your mental and physical health good by conserving nature" campaign.

Earlier, Tanvi Kharote from Pune crowned as Miss Earth India 2020 and will represent India at Miss Earth 2020.

While Shriya emerged first runner up as the Miss Earth India Eco-Tourism 2020.