City girl Ishwari Savkar selected Captain of Maharashtra team

The selection has been announced by the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune for the national-level women’s T20 matches organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI. The said selection has been made for the championship to be held in Chandigarh from 1st to 8th October.

Ishwari was also selected in the Maharashtra senior women’s cricket team for the Challenger Trophy last season. Also, Ishwari had a strong display of batting while playing as an opener for the Maharashtra cricket team in the state-level women’s 50-over tournament organized by the BCCI at Surat. Scored 86 against Andhra and a blistering 73 against Chandigarh. It was on the strength of this performance that Ishwari was also selected for the Under-19 Challenger Trophy alongside the Maharashtra Senior Women’s Cricket Team.

She has twice been selected for the National Cricket Academy (NCA) national-level camp organised by the BCCI.

A month-long camp for emerging and promising players from across India was held in August at NCA, Bengaluru, headed by former Test player V V S Laxman. Eshwari was earlier also selected for the camp held at Rajkot in May-June. BCCI had formed six teams from this camp. Ishwari scored the highest 509 runs with two unbeaten centuries and two fifties in the matches played at Vijayawada.

Along with this, on the strength of her outstanding performance in various competitions of the last season, Ishwari has been selected by the BCCI for this very important high-performance camp i.e. preparation for the first World Cup in South Africa in 2023 for the potential selected talented players in the age group of under-19. And now she has been selected as the captain of the Maharashtra team.