City girl Ishwari in national cricket camp

NASHIK: Following Sharvin Kisve, city girl Ishwari Savkar has been selected for the National Cricket Academy’s national level Under-19 girls camp organised by BCCI.

The camp, to be led by former Test cricketer VVS Laxman, will be held from May 16 to June 9 for budding players. Five teams have been selected for the girls U-19 age group. Ishwari has been selected for the camp to be held at Rajkot. Like Ishwari, five girls from Maharashtra have also been selected for this camp.

Meanwhile, she represented Maharashtra in the Challenger Trophy held at Jaipur in November 2021. Due to her excellent performance, Ishwari was selected in the Maharashtra senior women’s team for the T20 tournament held at Puducherry in April. Vinod Shah and Sameer Rakte have congratulated Ishwari for selection in the national level camp.