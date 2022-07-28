City girl Ishwari in BCCI’s high performance camp

NASHIK: Nashik’s Ishwari Savkar has been selected in national level camp in the girls’ under-19 age group. The camp has been organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in association with National Cricket Academy. Ishwari Sawkar was earlier selected for the camp held in Rajkot in May and June.

BCCI had formed six teams from this camp. Ishwari scored the highest 509 runs with two unbeaten centuries and two fifties in the matches played at Vijayawada.

Along with this, Ishwari has been selected by BCCI for this very important high performance camp on the strength of her outstanding performance in various competitions of the last season.

Also, Ishwari was selected in the senior women’s cricket team of Maharashtra due to her solid batting performance of 86 runs against Andhra Pradesh and 73 runs against Chandigarh while representing Maharashtra in the Under-19.

Meanwhile, Nashik District Cricket Association president Vinod Shah, secretary Sameer Rakte along with the team coach and office bearers of the District Cricket Association have congratulated Ishwari for his selection for this important camp.

Last year in November 2021, she also represented Maharashtra in the under-19 Challenger Trophy tournament played in Jaipur. On this strength, she was also selected to represent the Maharashtra senior women’s team in the T20 tournament held in Puducherry in April.