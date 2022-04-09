City girl Arya Borse selected in team

Arya has been selected in the Indian junior shooting team. She will be a team and individual participant in the 10m air rifle event. Meanwhile, she has also been selected for Savitribai Phule Pune University’s All India Inter University Shooting Championship to be held from April 9 to 15, 2022 at Swami Vivekananda Shubharti University, Meerut.

Secretary Dr. M S Gosavi, director (human resources) Dr. Deepti Deshpande, divisional secretary Dr. Ram Kulkarni, Shailesh Gosavi, head of management department, Principal Dr. V N Suryavanshi, Vice Principal Dr. Pranav Ratnaparkhi have congratulated her.