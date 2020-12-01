City gets warmer, temperature rises

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>For the last four consecutive days, the city is witnessing a gradual rise in its minimum temperature level. Since November 27, a rise of 3.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in the minimum temperature. On Monday, a minimum of 17.0 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded in the city. While on Nov 29, a minimum of 18.2 degrees Celsius, on Nov 28, 17.2, and on Nov 27, a minimum temperature of 13.4 degrees Celsius was recorded. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius on November 12. Since then, there has been a constant rise in minimum temperature. The minimum temperature is hovering between 12 degrees to 20 degrees.</p>.<p>According to the India Meteorological Department, Pune, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and the entire southern peninsular region will experience either a normal or a warmer winter this season. North India is likely to expect a harsher winter, and the possibility of cold waves occurring could be more this season, Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said yesterday.</p><p>The IMD, in its winter forecast for December to February, said below normal minimum temperatures are likely over north and central India. During the upcoming winter season (December to February), below normal minimum temperatures are likely over most subdivisions of north, northwest, central, and few subdivisions over east India,” the IMD said in its winter forecast. This year, the cooler winter is linked to moderate La Nina conditions prevailing over the Pacific Ocean. “During the La Nina years, minimum temperatures tend to remain slightly below normal. In addition, some synoptic conditions could help keep the temperatures below normal,” forecasts IMD, Pune.</p>