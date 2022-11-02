City gets a feel of winter chill

Nashik

The temperature in the city may go down further by 2-3 degrees in the next few days, giving a sense of winter chill to the city-dwellers, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre. The temperature has started dropping slightly in the last few days in the city. Various parts of the district are witnessing misty weather in early morning hours. The situation will continue to remain the same in the next few days as well.

The temperature in the city has come down to 12.6 degrees Celsius due to the pink chill. The maximum temperature was recorded at 28.5. While Aurangabad in the state was coldest yesterday at 12.5 degrees Celsius followed by Nashik at 12.6. The city outskirts are experiencing misty weather due to the changing weather.

With the winter season setting in, the demand for warm clothes like sweaters, mufflers, caps, and blankets seems increasing in the city. The shops are opening up with a display of winter clothes at the front. The people can be seen at the shop stalls selling woollen wear. While many can be seen burning bonfires in most parts to protect themselves from the chill. After 10 pm, the main streets of the city are woring deserted look.