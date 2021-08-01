City feels the sting, dengue, chikungunya cases rise

266 cases of dengue, 233 of chikungunya detected

Awareness drive underway as a precautionery step

Nashik : Mosquito borne infections recorded a sharp rise in the city at the end of July, with centres detecting 266 confirmed cases of dengue and 233 cases of chikungunya in July.

However, as the number of dengue and chikungunya patients in the city has been increasing day by day, the administration has launched public awareness campaign in the city, said Dr Rajendra Trimbake, Biology Medical Officer.

Favourable climatic conditions, waterlogging, poor water storage practices, lack of public awareness about anti-mosquito measures, and inadequate mosquito management have aggravated the situation, experts said.

The number of chikungunya and dengue patients has been increasing in Nashik for   the last few days. The highest number of patients was first detected in Ambad and Satpur areas. But now patients are being found in different parts of the city.

In July, 1099 tests for dengue were conducted and 266 patients were found. There were 495 tests for chikungunya and 233 patients detected. Although the number of chikungunya patients is declining, the number of dengue patients is increasing, Dr Trimbake said.

Many North Indian workers had moved to their hometowns as many companies and offices were closed during the lockdown in the wake of the Corona. It is estimated that the number of patients is increasing due to stagnant water in the place where they live and the place where mosquitoes breed.

Apart from this, it has been noticed that the number of out-oftown patients is highest among these patients and now the administration has launched a public awareness campaign as a precautionary measure, said Dr Trimbake.