City bus frequency to increase

NASHIK: As informed by Milind Band, General Manager, Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited, the officials are set to increase the frequency of city buses on certain routes from March 7, 2022, to provide a hassle-free travel experience to passengers. The buses’ frequency will increase on the new Nashikroad to Dindori (Swami Samarth Kendra) route, and various other routes to and fro Nimani. General Manager has appealed to citizens to avail benefits of the new services.

The officials have increased the buses’ frequency on the below-mentioned routes. Buses will now be available every 15 to 30 minutes on these routes to provide efficient services to passengers.

Bus no – Route - Timing

1) Bus no.210 - Nashikroad to Dindori - From 06:00 am to 07:00 pm

2) Bus no.210 - Dindori to Nashikroad - From 07:45 am to 09:00 pm

3) Bus no.104 A - Nimani to Pathardi Gaon - From 05:30 am to 09:00 pm

4) Bus no.104 A – Pathadi Gaon to Nimani - From 06:15 am to 09:45 pm

5) Bus no.106 A – Nimani to Amrutanagar - From 06:45 am to 08:45 pm

6) Bus no.106 A- Amrutanagar to Nimani - From 06:45 am to 21:45 pm

7) Bus no. 142 – New C.B.S to Pimpalgaon (Baswant) - From 06:00 am to 07:00 pm

8) Bus no.142 – Pimpalgaon (Baswant) to New C.B.S - From 07:45 am to 08:45 pm