City bus tickets on Paytm now

NASHIK: The city bus service launched by Nashik Municipal Corporation is getting good response from Nashikites. Efforts are being made to provide quality service to passengers by making good changes in day-today manner. As a part of it, Nashik municipal bus tickets will now be available on Citilinc’s app and the company has also entered into an agreement with Paytm.

It was inaugurated by Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav. Nashik Municipal Corporation has established Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited for city bus service and has started work from 8th July 2021. In the third phase, 115 buses are currently running. For city bus service, passenger tickets are issued by a carrier through ATM machines.

Online ticket and pass issuance facility has already been made available for passengers from Citilinc’s mobile app - Nashik city bus and website https://citilinc.nmc.gov.in/. Citilinc has also entered into a memorandum of understanding with Paytm to provide online ticketing. Passenger tickets will be issued through the Paytm app to keep passengers safe and cashless on the back of the corona.

Purchasing tickets through Paytm will reduce the actual use of money and ensure transparency in the transaction. Tickets can be issued in advance. The issued tickets can be checked by scanning the conductor’s ATM machine QR code from the mobile. Senior officials of municipal corporation and Citilinc company were present on the occasion.