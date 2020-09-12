City bus service waiting for a green signal?

<p><strong>NASHIK :<br></strong><br>Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has started intra district as well as inter-district bus service in the state.</p>.<p>However, the government has not yet given the green signal to start bus service to Nashik city. Therefore, Nashik residents are likely to have to wait for city bus service for the next few days.</p><p>The state government had decided to suspend public transport in the last week of March in wake of the Covid-19 crisis.</p><p>Three to four months later, subject to the terms and conditions under Mission Begin Again, in the first phase, district to district bus service was allowed, while in the second phase, inter-district bus service was allowed.</p><p>Recently, private buses have also been approved by the state government. So private vehicles including ST buses are also seen running on the road.<br><br>On the other hand, no decision has been taken by the state government on city bus service yet. This is causing inconvenience to the common man. </p><p>Passengers are facing many difficulties as the city bus service, which is the backbone of the public transport system, is closed. Passengers are suffering financially as rickshaws are charging arbitrary fares. <br><br>Meanwhile, no instructions have been received from the state government to start city bus service. Buses with staff are ready to hit the street.</p><p>It is understood from the Nashik office of ST that if the government decides, the city bus service will be started immediately.<br></p>