City bus service generates Rs 18.3 lakh

NASHIK: As informed by Milind Band, General Manager, Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited, the city bus service generated the highest revenue and ridership on April 4, 2022. The buses generated a whopping amount of Rs 18,30,175 by providing efficient and hassle-free services to Nashikities. A total of 58,675 passengers availed benefits of the services in a single day. Citilinc had scheduled 2,204 trips for Monday (April 4) and managed to operate 2,055 trips for passengers.

The conductors issued 46,743 tickets and 826 daily pass tickets. The daily pass tickets helped Citilinc generate Rs 82,600 in a single day. Through 99 offline passes, buses generated Rs 93,148; and Rs 1,86,502 through 182 renewed passes. The officials issued eight penalty tickets and generated Rs 3,095 from the violators. The officials are leaving no stone unturned to provide the best experience to passengers. From GPS tracker to arranging bus facility every 15 minutes on several routes, the services have gained praise from the passengers.

However, as alleged by the commuters, Citilinc needs to work on its app as commuters face several technical glitches. Many times, the GPS tracker lags, leaving commuters perplexed. Apart from the GPS trackers, a student organisation has demanded free services for school and college students following an increase in ticket fares by NMPML. They alleged they have to pay extra while travelling in CNG buses and services should be free of cost for them to reduce the financial burden on families.