City bus service generates Rs. 10.4 lakh revenue in a day

NASHIK: Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (NMPML), the public transport wing of NMC, generated a whopping revenue of Rs. 10, 44, 373 on Monday (15 November 2021) through its city bus service. It is a proud moment for the wing as it’s the highest collection they generated since the commencement of their services.
The wing scheduled 1517 trips, and 1426 trips were operated on the city roads on Monday, and Tapovan Depot accounted for the maximum revenue generation. The Nashik Municipal Corporation kick-started the city bus services on 7 July 2021 and managed to earn 1.25 lakh in two days from 261 trips. Now, the wing has witnessed a surge in revenue generated due to the overwhelming response from the passengers.
On 15 November, a total of 40,632 passengers availed benefits of services. A total of 2 passengers were fined for travelling without a ticket, and the corporation collected Rs.753 from the two penalty tickets.
Depot wise earning
Tapovan Depot: Rs. 6,17,368
Nashik Road Depot: Rs. 3, 60, 425
Mobile Trans: Rs. 31, 980
Offline Passes: Rs. 34, 600