City bus service generates Rs. 10.4 lakh revenue in a day

The wing scheduled 1517 trips, and 1426 trips were operated on the city roads on Monday, and Tapovan Depot accounted for the maximum revenue generation. The Nashik Municipal Corporation kick-started the city bus services on 7 July 2021 and managed to earn 1.25 lakh in two days from 261 trips. Now, the wing has witnessed a surge in revenue generated due to the overwhelming response from the passengers.

On 15 November, a total of 40,632 passengers availed benefits of services. A total of 2 passengers were fined for travelling without a ticket, and the corporation collected Rs.753 from the two penalty tickets.

