City bus service earns Rs. 1.8 cr in 45 days

The Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (NMPML), a public transport wing of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), handles the functioning of the city bus. NMPML has developed an Intelligent Transport Management System with the help of an IT firm through which the on-route buses are tracked; the speed is controlled.

While the residents are happy with the services and clean buses, they complain about the speed of buses stating it’s too slow and miss MSRTC’s buses. Mehek Ahuja, a resident of Deolali Camp, complained about the ‘CITILINC’ app of the bus service, stating that the app isn’t updated by the team frequently.

She travels daily from Deolali Camp to Shalimar. While the bus reaches the camp’s new bus stop at 10:45 am daily, the app shows that the bus’s trip hasn’t started from Bhagur. However, she praised the punctuality of the bus service, stating that the buses always run on time. Every day, the bus touches Deolali’s bus stop at 10:45 am.

“We are receiving a decent response from the passengers, and the footfall is increasing steadily. If any passenger faces any inconvenience or has any complaints, he/she is requested to lodge a complaint on the official website, app, or through our contact number, and our ITMS team will resolve the issue as soon as possible.” - Milind Bund, General Manager, NMPML

Total figure (till 22nd August 2021)