CITU decides to cancel march

NASHIK :

Following assurance by the District Collector to give attention to issues of workers in organised and non-organised sectors and to organize meeting with the district guardian minister and state labour welfare minister, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) decided to cancel the march which was scheduled to be organized today (July 3) from martyr Anant Kanhere cricket ground.

Discussions were held between national vice president and state president of CITU Dr D L Karad and District Collector Suraj Mandhare. DCP Amol Tambe, ACP Mangalsingh Suryawanshi, state vice president of CITU Sitaram Thombre and others were also present on the occasion.

CITU office bearers on the occasion demanded to provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 from unorganized workers, machine spinners, construction workers, house workers, rickshaw drivers and citizens.

They also made aware the District Collector that many industrialists had not given salaries during lockdown period to workers and hundreds of workers are still at home. They also demanded that there should be action against private hospitals which are charging additional bills from patients and demand of fees by educational institutes.

The delegation also demanded to start works under Employment Gurantee Scheme for naka and unorganized sector workers and to give them Rs 600 minimum daily to them.

The District Collector assured the delegation to intervene for restart of those industries which are still shut and informed that measures are being taken to take action against private hospitals.

On the occasion 11,000 applications demanding to give financial assistance to unorganized workers, machine spinners, construction workers, house worker and rickshaw drivers were handed over to resident deputy district collector Bhagwat Doifode.