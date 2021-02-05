CITU burns copies of contentious laws, labour codes

Nashik : The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has burnt copies of three farm laws and four labour codes at 58 different places in the district demanding immediate repeal of the laws. It also demanded waiver of inflated electricity bills to give relief to the consumer.

Copies of three contentious agricultural laws and four labour codes were burnt across the country demanding repeal of it, while in the district, copies of the laws and laour codes were also burnt in as many as 555 places in Maharashtra and 58 places in Nashik district.

The farmers’ agitation has been going on in Delhi for the past 65 days.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the these anti-farmer laws and demaning waiver of inflated electricity bills.

“Instead of agreeing to the demands of the farmers, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deployed a large number of police and paramilitary forces at all the four agitation places to suppress the farmers’ agitation. All the essential facilities including supply of food, water and electricity have been suspended there to demoralise the agitating farmers,” said CITU.

The food supply to the farmers has been cut off from where it comes from. The government is trying to impose its laws on the agitating farmers. In addition, barricades have been erected to prevent farmers’ movement. Therefore, true intention of the Modi government has been revealed to the world, the CITU alleged.

It was also said that due to this repressive role of the government, the agitation to burn copies of the newly passed laws was being carried out on behalf of the CITU.