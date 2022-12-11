Citizens unite to save heritage sites

Nashik
Nashikites on Saturday came together and raised their voice for conservation of heritage sites in Nashik city and paid homage to the heritage sites as a token of protest. This symbolic Satyagraha was held at Godaghat in the morning.
The Smart City company has promised reconstruction and conservation of heritage sites. However, these sites are still neglected by the company and no roadmap is prepared for its survival and revival. Even after years of promising to reconstruct the heritage sites, the Smart City company is not working on the restoration work. It demolished the 650-year-old steps in Godavari river basin which were in good condition. The Smart City Company is not doing the restoration work despite the promise of reconstruction of the heritage sites. The Company is being accused of neglecting the heritage sites.
It has been accused that Nashik Smart City company damaged small temples in the name of development and done irreparable damage and Nashikites protested this.
It has been warned to take senior citizens into confidence while doing works under Smart City. Do not demolish any old structure without interaction with knowledgeable people of Nashik. In case of failure, an agitation will be staged, it has been warned.
Godapremi Devang Jani, Mama Rajwade, Aniketshastri Deshpande, Satish Shukla, Ramsingh Bawari, Sridhar Vyavhare, Amambadas Khaire and others participated in this movement. A statement was given to Smart City Company official Hiray and a demand was made to call a meeting within seven days.