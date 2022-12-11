Citizens unite to save heritage sites

The Smart City company has promised reconstruction and conservation of heritage sites. However, these sites are still neglected by the company and no roadmap is prepared for its survival and revival. Even after years of promising to reconstruct the heritage sites, the Smart City company is not working on the restoration work. It demolished the 650-year-old steps in Godavari river basin which were in good condition. The Smart City Company is not doing the restoration work despite the promise of reconstruction of the heritage sites. The Company is being accused of neglecting the heritage sites.