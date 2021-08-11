Citizens to get a taste of wild veggies

NASHIK: With a view to adopt the concept of empowerment of tribal people through conservation of wild vegetables, a district level wild vegetables festival is underway across the state by the agriculture department. On the occasion of World Tribal Day, district level wild vegetables week has been organized by the Agriculture department till 15th August 2021.

The week will be inaugurated on August 12 in the presence of Food, Civil and Consumer Protection Minister and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Agriculture and Ex-Servicemen Welfare Minister Dadaji Bhuse. District Superintendent of Agriculture Vivek Sonawane has appealed to farmers and consumers to take advantage of this week. As mentioned in the official press release, farmers from tribal-dominated areas will be exhibiting and selling naturally occurring medicinal legumes during the week.

The main objective of the exhibition cum sale is to make the citizens of the city understand the importance of wild and organic vegetables and to create a source of income for the tribal farmers. Through this week, legumes with medicinal properties like legumes, green leafy vegetables, flowers, fruits etc. grown naturally in the rainy season will be included in this exhibition.

The wild veggies (Ranbhaji) week has been organized at district and taluka level to include more vegetables in the daily diet and to create awareness among the people. District Superintendent of Agriculture Sonawane and Atma Project Director Nikam have appealed to the citizens to participate in this week by following all the rules of Corona. This week has been organized district-wise and taluka-wise.

Today, on 11th August Panchayat Samiti Awar Kalvan, Mauje Aliabad Taluka Baglan and Tehsil Office Dindori, on 12th August at Panchayat Samiti Awar Trimbak Road Nashik, on 13th August Panchayat Samiti yard Yeola, Panchayat Samiti yard Nandgaon, and Panchayat Samiti premises Niphad, on 14th August, it will be held at Krishi Vigyan Sankul Govt. Tantra Vidyalaya Malegaon.

An exhibition of legumes will be held on 15th August at Panchayat Samiti premises of Peth, and central administrative building at Deola. Earlier, the exhibition held on August 9 at Panchayat Samiti, Igatpuri and yestetdsy at Panchayat Samiti premises of Trimbakeshwar, Surgana, taluka agriculture office Premises Sinnar and government nursery at Chandwad.

Large quantities of wild vegetables are found in rural areas. These veggies are most likely to be found at the beginning of the rainy season. They are very useful in terms of health as they are full of herbal medicinal properties. The wild veggies full of herbal properties found particularly during monsoon in the district region, include Karwande, Kangar, Kadukand Konchai and Aloo.

Green veggies include Tandulka, Kathemath, Kuda, Takla, Korala, Kurdu, Ghol, Kavala and Loth; fruits vegetables include Kartoli, Waghedi, Chichordi, Payar, Moh, Kapalphodi and Kakad while flower vegetables include Kuda, Shewal and Ulshi.