Citizens should seek timely treatment without myths: Bhujbal

NASHIK: Epilepsy can be cured with timely medical treatment. Therefore, citizens should not fall prey to the superstition about epilepsy and seek timely medical treatment on the advice of a doctor, appealed Minister of State for Food, Urban Supply and Consumer Protection Chhagan Bhujbal in a camp organised by District Civil Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, during the Corona period, doctors acted like angels, providing health care to women. Since the disease is curable, women need to trust the doctors and come forward for timely treatment. For this, all the necessary help will be provided to the epilepsy patients at the government level so that there is no shortage of medicines under any circumstances.

The Epilepsy Foundation has conducted 95 camps in the state through Dr. Nirmal Surya. I would like to thank the Epilepsy Foundation for conducting 10 camps in the district so far and providing medicines to the patients by guiding 350 patients through these camps on behalf of the district civil hospital and Epilepsy Foundation, he said. A help desk has been set up at the district civil hospital for the patients coming from rural areas for treatment.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharti Pawar was present through online mode. Former MP Sameer Bhujbal, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, Deputy Director of Health Services Board Dr. Raghunath Bhoye, District Civil Surgeon Dr. Ashok Thorat, District Health Officer Dr. Kapil Aher, Additional District Civil Surgeon Kishore Srinivas and Epilepsy Foundation’s Dr. Nirmal Surya were present at the occasion.

Need to raise awareness:: Union Minister Dr. Bharati Pawar

Epilepsy is a neglected disease in rural areas. Awareness about this disease needs to be spread in urban and rural areas. The district health system should implement various measures to create awareness in the rural areas. Also, since the prevalence of this disease is very high in young children, the help of ASHA workers should also be sought for public awareness, instructed Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pawar.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Pawar said, The camps are being conducted jointly by the National Health Mission and the Epilepsy Foundation, Mumbai. Women should take advantage of the fact that free medicines and treatment facilities are being provided to these patients through these camps.