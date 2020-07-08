Citizens raise concerns over inflated electricity bills

I personally know that we aren't charging extra to our citizens. During the lockdown, the government had asked us not to take meter readings of April, May and June. So we generated a bill for each family with an average of January, February, and March. If you realise, January and February are winter months. As a result, the bill should have supposedly come less. When we finally took the readings in June, we divided the bill into three slabs (months), and sent the bills across. When we found the exact readings, we even did minus the average bill's amount that we generated initially. Looking at the current situation, Energy Minister has even passed the rule that the bill can be paid in pre-installment. People who will pay the whole bill at once will get 2% discount too.

- Sandeep Chavan, assistant engineer, MSEDCL Deolali Camp