Citizens need to help save rivers: Bhujbal

NASHIK: The Godavari river on which the British built the Gangapur dam, on which the Jayakwadi dam is located and the river on which there are many important projects in Maharashtra, should be conserved through people’s movement, expressed District Guardian Minister and Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Chhagan Bhujbal.

He was speaking at the launch of the river - national anthem, in a virtual programme organised by the Namami Goda Foundation on Wednesday. Due to the pollution in Godavari river, the people of Nashik are feeling guilty. Therefore, it is the collective responsibility of Nashikites to clean the Goda, said Bhujbal.

Bhujbal said that Godavari, the South Ganga is the lifeline of six states. Namami Goda Foundation of Nashik has been making continuous efforts for the last 12 years to keep it pollution-free, clean and independent. Dr Rajendra Singh, who is known as the water man of India, has given a great message that Godavari and Kashi can be cleansed.

Rajesh Pandit, Chairman of Namami Goda Foundation, Nashik, Vice Chairman Chinmay Udgirkar and his colleagues are also working hard for this. Water Man Dr Rajendra Singh, singer Shankar Mahadevan, city Mayor Satish Kulkarni, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Mumbai Joint Commissioner for Law and Order Vishwas Nangre Patil, Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod, Rajesh Pandit, President of Goda Foundation, actor Chinmay Udgirkar and some dignitaries from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were also present.

On the occasion Bhujbal said, “Indians consider the river as their mother. Godavari is an important river in India. And it is our responsibility to keep the river that we consider the lifeline or mother clean. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had come to Nashik and seeing the situation of Godavari, he had expressed his displeasure,” he reminded.