Citizens dissatisfied with PWD’s work

However, some stretches of the highway are in miserable condition. The potholes from Dugaon Phata to Girnare, Girnare to Dhondegaon, Devargaon to Sapte, Harsul to Thanpada, etc, are increasing regularly. There are numerous large and small potholes on the highway from Harsul to Thanpada, causing inconvenience for travelers. Just a few days ago, the department filled up the potholes in this area.

But due to heavy rainfall, the potholes re-emerged, and the road quality started deteriorating, thus inviting accidents. People bear the brunt of vehicle breakdowns in addition to physical ailments. The depth of potholes cannot be estimated in many places due to rainwater stagnation, thus increasing the possibility of accidents.

However, the citizens’ requests are falling on deaf ears as the work quality of the Public Works Department is substandard. As time passes, the number of potholes on the highway rises, making it difficult for drivers to travel. As a result, citizens are demanding that Public Works Department immediately starts repairing the highway and provide a relief to citizens.