Citizens can download digital voter ID cards from Feb onwards

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Election Commission of India formally launched the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) program. Citizens can now download digital voter ID cards from February onwards using their mobile phones. The digitisation program will make digital formats of voter ID cards available online on the lines of other identity proofs like Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence which are already available in digital format. </p>.<p>The move aims to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility to the document. New voters can download their digital voter ID card in PDF format on their mobile phones or computer. A link will be sent via SMS during a special voter revalidation program between January 15-31 to the new voters who have unique mobile numbers. Post-February 1, all voters can download their voter ID card from the website https://nvsp.in. As only those having unique numbers can download their digital voter ID card, the issue of fake voter ID card will get solved.</p>.<div><blockquote>The Election Commission has made e-EPIC facility available to the voters. Each voter can download his / her digital voting card by entering the unique mobile number after visiting the Commission’s website. This facility is being made available to all voters from February 1st. Voters should take advantage of it. </blockquote><span class="attribution">- Swati Thavil, Dy District Election Officer</span></div>