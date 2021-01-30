Deshdoot Times

Citizens can download digital voter ID cards from Feb onwards

e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card)
Citizens can download digital voter ID cards from Feb onwards
Representational Image
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Election Commision
Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com