Citilinc launches fast bus service on two routes

NASHIK: As informed by Deepali Ghatol, Public Relations Officer of Citilinc, the company has launched a fast bus service on the city’s two routes, i.e., 146A and 152, from Monday (May 2, 2022). Many employees from Sinnar and Pimpalgaon travel to Nashik city every day in huge numbers. To provide them with a hassle-free and quick travelling facility, Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (NMPML) decided to launch a fast bus service; corresponding to office hours.

The first fast bus is scheduled at 09:00 am on bus route number 146 A from Sinnar to Nimani. From Sinnar Tehsil Office to Sinnar MIDC, the bus shall cover all the bus stops. Post MIDC, the bus will halt directly at Bytco. As per the convenience of employees, the bus will then stop at Upnagar, Dwarka, Shalimar, C.B.S., Ashok Stambh, Ravivar Karanja, Panchavati, and Nimani.

In the evening, the second fast bus is scheduled for 06:30 pm. The bus will halt at Panchavati, Ravivar Karanja, Ashok Stambh, C.B.S., Shalimar, Dwarka, Upnagar, Bytco, and then directly in Sinnar.

The first fast bus service on route number 152 is scheduled at 09:15 am from Pimpalgaon Baswant to New C.B.S. From Pimpalgaon Wani Chaufuli to Pimpalgaon Market Yard stop, the bus shall cover all the stops. Post the market yard stop; this fast bus will directly halt at Aurangabad Naka in Nashik. As per the convenience of commuters, the bus will halt at Nimani, Panchavati Karanja, Ravivar Karanja, and conclude at New C.B.S.

The second fast bus on route number 152 is scheduled at 06:15 pm from New C.B.S to Pimpalgaon Baswant (Wani Chaufuli). The bus will cover all the stops till Aurangabad Naka and then halt directly at Pimpalgaon Market Yard stop. A total of four fast buses will run daily to aid the employees in a convenient journey. Citilinc has appealed to all the employees to avail benefits of this service.