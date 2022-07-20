Citilinc in top gear to increase revenue

NASHIK: Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (Citilinc) was formed on behalf of Nashik Municipal Corporation to enable Nashikites to have a pleasant, comfortable and safe journey as planned on July 8, 2021, the first bus of Citilinc actually hit the road as public transport. Citilinc posted a loss of Rs 11.13 crore in the financial year 2021-22. But to reduce this loss, a decision was taken in the board meeting held on Tuesday to devise various plans. On Tuesday, the 12th meeting of the Board of Directors was held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan HQ.

Chief auditor Bodhikiran Sonkamble, chief accountant and finance officer Narendra Mahajan, chief executive officer of Nashik Smart City Sumant More, city engineer Shivkumar Vanjari, MSRTC divisional controller Mukund Kunwar as director and Citilinc CEO Shivaji Chavanke were present. The Nashik Municipal Corporation has to pay Rs 5 crore to Citilinc every month to keep the bus service running smoothly. But to reduce this monthly financial burden, Citilinc has been given suggestions to come up with an income-generating plan.

In this, various measures such as digital advertisement inside and outside the bus, leasing of the bus stand based at Tapovan, installation of CNG pumps at the bus depots, bus stop advertisement etc were discussed at length. The most unique scheme to increase financial income is naming the bus stop in which if a shopkeeper or other agency near the bus stop is willing to give the name of the said shop or agency to the designated bus stop. The decision to take such various measures was taken in the meeting held yesterday.

Apart from this, chairman Pawar also gave instructions for issuing tenders for ticket inspection and fine collection and appointing an agency which will give more sharing for ticket inspection and fine collection. Currently, Nashikites are giving preference to Citilinc due to its modern facilities, comfort level and safe journey. Citilinc is developing new ideas to reduce financial losses and generate new sources of income.