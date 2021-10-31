CITILINC gets ‘Excellence in Urban Transport’ award

NASHIK: The newly launched CITILINC bus service by the Nashik Municipal Corporation has been awarded with the ‘Excellence In Urban Transport- 2021’ award. It has received the award of Excellence in Urban Transport in the category of the city with the best record of public involvement in its transport planning.

The award was presented by Minister for Housing and Civil Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri to the Municipal Commissioner and Managing Director of CITILINC Kailash Jadhav and CITILINC Chief Executive Officer Shivaji Chavanke.

As part of the National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP), the event is organized annually by the Ministry of Housing and Civil Affairs, Government of India under Urban Mobility India (UMI).

The event hosts discussion sessions on new opportunities in the context of urban transport, challenges faced by the transport system. It also honors state transport corporations and city bus transport corporations for outstanding performance in the urban transport system. Every year, awards are given in 12 categories of urban transport under the name ‘Award for Excellence in Urban Transport’.

The officials have said that ‘for the convenience of the citizens of the city, the corporation had started the city bus service on July 8, 2021. The bus service is well-planned and well-equipped. So far more than 20 lakh people have traveled through this bus service.

At present, CITILINC is operating on 36 routes with 110 buses. Through this, a large number of passenger transport has been made available to the citizens of the city, suburbs and rural areas around the city.

The state-of-the-art Command Control Center provides immediate solutions to people’s problems through controls and helplines. Passengers’ suggestions and grievances are also redressed through the grievance control room.