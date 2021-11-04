CIPET gets a green signal

NASHIK: The State government has finally given its nod for a CIPET (Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology) project in Nashik. It’s like a Diwali gift for Nashikites as the project is important from point of view of providing education, training and employment to the youth in Nashik district.

The Central government had approved the CIPET project at Panvel. It was required about 15 acres of land. However due to unavailability of land there, the project work could not progress. On this backdrop, MP Hemant Godse took initiative. He started efforts to shift the project from Panvel to Nashik without allowing it to go outside the state.

For this, MP Godse met CIPET chief Jha in Delhi and insisted that the sanctioned project at Panvel should be set up at Nashik. He assured that the necessary space for the project would be made available immediately.

Considering MP Godse’s demand and available facilities, a few months ago, the Centre had approved in principle the CIPET’s Nashik project. The land in Govardhan Shivar in Nashik taluka was decided four months ago. The state government also followed up the matter and also settled the issue of funds.

A special meeting was held under the guidance of Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte under the guidance of MP Godse to resolve the three issues of land, funding and recognition together. This is a pleasant surprise as an important project is coming up in the district.