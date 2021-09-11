CII Young Indians plant 200 plus saplings

NASHIK: With an aim to recreate the lost green glory of Nashik by restoring landscapes and helping build the natural ecosystem of the region, the Nashik chapter of CII - Young Indians (Yi), planted more than 200 saplings at Chandshi on Thursday. This plantation drive also marked the initiative 'India@75'.

The plantation is being done under the Miyavaki Forest method. This initiative by Yi intends to reproduce the natural habitat for a clean and green city. CII Maharashtra Chairman Sudhir Mutalik planted a sapling to begin the drive. The Young Indians team planted more than 200 saplings. The CII Yi is a movement for Indian youth to come together, lead, co-create and influence India’s future. Founded in 2002, Yi has more than 3700 members in 55 branches and 29,500 student members in colleges.

“YI Nashik is making history in Nashik by starting Miyawaki Forest plantation project. This is not just a tree plantation drive but is an effort to restore the original biodiversity of Nashik. The people of Nashik will definitely be excited to see this fast growing forest which will also help to bring down the temperature of the city. It will also support local animal species.” - Sudhir Mutalik, Chairman, CII Maharashtra

“Nashik experiences pleasant weather throughout the year. But the effects of climate change are being felt around the world. There is an urgent need to make efforts to restore the balance so that amidst our changing lifestyles we embarce life with vigor. The plantation project at Satpur has been impressive and inspiring. It has positively impacted the biodiversity. Following it, we have taken up various initiatives at Chandshi as our contribution to help preserve Nashik's climate.” - Janak Sarda, Chair YI, Nashik Chapter

Miyawaki Forest

Invented by and named after Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, the ‘Miyawaki forest method’ is a unique technique to grow forests. A number of plant native species are planted in a close area ensuring that they get sunlight only from the top, and grow upwards than sideways. This can be done in small space and plants grow ten times faster and no maintenance is required while the forest grows in three years.