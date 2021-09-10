CII Young Indians plant 200 plus saplings

“Nashik experiences pleasant weather throughout the year. But the effects of climate change are being felt around the world. There is an urgent need to make efforts to restore the balance so that amidst our changing lifestyles we embarce life with vigor. The plantation project at Satpur has been impressive and inspiring. It has positively impacted the biodiversity. Following it, we have taken up various initiatives at Chandshi as our contribution to help preserve Nashik's climate.”

- Janak Sarda, Chair Yi, Nashik Chapter