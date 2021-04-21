Chronology of Nashik's oxygen leak tragedy

<p><strong>Chronology of today's tradegy</strong></p><p>* 9:00 am: Oxygen tanker arrives at Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital</p><p>* 12:00 pm: Gas filling in the oxygen storage tank starts </p><p>* 12:30 pm: Gas leakage noticed</p><p>* 12:35 pm: Panic among relatives of the Covid patients</p><p>* 1:47 pm: Leakage problem solved. Oxygen supply restored.</p><p>2 pm: Dura cylinder and jumbo cylinder were immediately ordered. Patients were treated.</p><p>* 2:10 pm: Five critically ill patients shifted to other hospitals.</p><p>* At the same time from 1 pm to 1.30 pm: The incident was reported to the Municipal Commissioner, Collector, Police Commissioner, Emergency Room, Chief Medical Officer.</p><p>* 2 pm: District Collector, Police Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner with the help of the medical staff of the hospital helped to evacuate the critically ill patients.</p><p>* 2.15 pm: All systems rushed to stabilize emergency patients</p><p>* 2.30 pm: Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal informed about the incident.</p><p>* 3 to 3:30 pm: Regular treatment started for all the patients, but in the incident, 22 patients died due to insufficient supply of oxygen, medical officials said.</p><p>* 5 pm to 5.30 pm: Guardian Minister Bhujbal visited Zakir Hussain hospital.</p><p>* 5.30 pm to 5.45 pm: Bhujbal informed the journalists about the tragedy.</p><p>* 5:50 pm: Dada Bhuse rushed to the hospital.</p><p>* 6 pm to 6:30 pm: Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajesh Shingane at the scene.</p><p>* 6.40 pm: BJP leader, Leader of Opposition Praveen Darekar visited the hospital.</p><p>(Two more died in the evening due to the disrupted oxygen supply)</p>