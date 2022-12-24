Christmas spirit high: Carol singing & decorations galore

Nashik
With Christmas just a day away, the market places and churches in the city are already decked up, and soaking in the festive fervour. Multi-coloured stars, Christmas trees lit up in the hallways and choirs singing in harmony that’s the scene that one can witness in several city locations. Amidst the high spirit of Christmas and vacation period, people do not want to lose opportunity to plan holidays. Many have chosen their favourite tourist destination for carnival, while bookings at prime hotels and resorts are almost full ahead of tomorrow's celebration.
The members of the Christian community are gearing up for the festivities. Christmas merchandise, including artificial Christmas trees, decorative lamps, soft toys of Santa Claus, Santa caps, bells, Christmas baubles and other Christmas ornaments has flooded the shops, as shopkeepers are hoping for a better season of sale.
Many people have decorated their houses. While carol singing is one of the most popular activities during Christmas, the churches have geared up for the same.
Pine trees line markets in the city. From X’Mas wreaths and decor as well as Santa Claus figurines, there’s something special in all the ciy markets.
A lot of christmas eve events like Gospel Choirs, Brunch, Santa Claus gift distribution, Christmas dinners and more are happening in the city. People are brining small Christmas trees in their houses and decorating it, while children are preparing for singing Christmas carols.