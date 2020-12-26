Christmas celebrated in spirit of joy

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The warmth of celebrations was felt throughout the city yesterday as people celebrated Christmas. People were seen decorating Christmas trees, cribs, and their houses with shiny baps, stars, and colourful laces. Children baked cakes and shared pictures on social media. </p>.<p>One of the schools even hosted an online cookie competition for children. Even though there were restrictions due to the pandemic, people celebrated the festival wholeheartedly. Friends and families were seen exchanging gifts and eating cakes to celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus. </p><p>Masks and sanitizer were compulsory for visiting the churches. Police personnel were deployed at St.Patrick Church and Temple hill area to ensure that all the guidelines, especially social distancing, are being followed. Churches were decorated with beautiful lights and candles. </p><p>Social media played an important role in helping people connect for the occasion. Children and even adults were seen sharing photos of their homes’ Christmas trees, cribs, and baked items like cakes. It also helped everyone exchanging greetings. Happy faces, beautiful dresses, and family pictures painted the look of the festival. The midnight mass at Deolali was conducted at 7 pm and completed within an hour. </p><p>Every year, the mass goes on for a longer duration where the father recites good stories and speaks about the importance of good deeds. This year, only prayers were sung, and the mass concluded. Elderly people were requested to pray from home. However, residents created the vibes of festivals at their respective homes themselves. </p><p>A lot of families from Pune and Mumbai descended on Nashik to celebrate Christmas and the long weekend. They were seen roaming on Trimbak and Gangapur Roads enjoying the beautiful scenario and decorated areas. Everyone hoped that the Christmas miracle will happen and things will get better next year.</p>