Deshdoot Times

Christmas celebrated in spirit of joy

Schools even hosted an online cookie competition for children
Christmas celebrated in spirit of joy
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
SOCIAL MEDIA
Gangapur Road
Trimbak Road
Christmas celebrations
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com