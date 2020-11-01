Chris Gayle fined for Code of Conduct breach against RR

<p><strong>ABU DHABI :</strong></p><p>Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle has been fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the Dream11 Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals last night.</p>.<p>Gayle admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding, an IPL statement said.</p><p>Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) did a remarkable job in the run-chase as they beat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by seven wickets in Match 50 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.</p><p>Needing 186 runs to win, RR were off to a flying start as Ben Stokes cut loose to bring up the fastest fifty for any team in the season. The left-hander, meanwhile, zoomed past fifty in 24 balls, hitting 6 fours and 3 sixes.</p><p>The duo of Smith and Buttler closed out the match in the 18th over as RR completed a fine run-chase for the second time in a row and kept their playoff hopes alive.</p><p>After the match KXIP skipper KL Rahul said, "It was a horrible toss to lose with the amount of dew later on. It did get very, very easy to bat on. The wrist spinners want the ball to be dry and get some grip off the surface but with the dew it got really difficult.</p><p>On a sticky wicket, as it was when we batted, this was not a bad total. We didn't bowl badly, but we need to learn to bowl better with the wet ball. The dew has been unpredictable."</p><p>"We spoke to the groundsman, and he said there was no dew last game. You can't prepare for it, but you have to be able to adapt to that. It has been the kind of season where nothing has come easy. We have had to work hard for every point. No surprise that it has come down to the last game," he added.</p><p>RR captain Steve Smith said, "Ebbed and flowed. But would have been great to win a few in the middle. But it is about peaking at the right time. We still need to do our bit.</p><p>We have different plans as to who goes in after who gets out. Gave (Jos) Buttler a chance to bat at number 5. Nice to get over the line comfortably."</p><p>"The last two games, he (Ben Stokes) has been exceptional. Has good innovation. Hits the ball in weird areas. He is a valuable player. One of the best in the world. You are always talking to players and try to get the best of them. Couple of games tomorrow, we will be matching them (KKR) closely and then good to go day after," Smith said.</p><p>Man of the Match winner Ben Stokes said, " I think when you are in a position like we are, you have nothing to lose. We are still hanging in. That is pleasing. The sixes are always pleasing. I went in the same mentality like I did against Mumbai. Wanted to go hard with the new ball. We had a decent break from the last game. We normally have a quick turnaround. I cut down on the bowling part in the break to remain fresh."</p>