Chirping grows louder in bird sanctuary

The census was completed with the help of forest officers, staff, local guides, bird lovers, wildlife experts, and volunteers at the bird sanctuary.

In this, birds were observed at a total of seven places such as Chapadgaon, Manjargaon, Khangawathadi, Godavari riverbed, Kothure, Kurudgaon, and Kathargaon. It includes 6,105 waterfowl birds besides 2,198 tree-dwelling and grassland birds. Thus a total of 9,103 birds have been recorded.