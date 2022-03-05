Chilli prices rise as demand picks up

NASHIK: Red chilli prices rose by Rs 40 per kg in the local market yesterday largely on the back of a pick-up in domestic demand due to the summer season. Due to the decline in production for the last five years, the chilli cultivation land in Nandurbar, the main market of chillies, has also decreased. As the supply is less than the demand, the price of red chilli has gone up by Rs. 40 per kg in the retail market.

Summer has just begun. The women have almost started making spices and filling them for the whole year. As a result, the market for chillies and spices is booming. Although there are hundreds of sacks of chillies piled up in chilli market, however, they are still less than total demand. That is why the price of chilli, which was Rs 240 per kg last month, is now at Rs 280 per kg.

Climate change is affecting all crops. Even vegetables do not escape from this. With the onset of seasonal chilli, the market is procuring 4,000 quintals of chillies per day. Red chilli fetches between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 per quintal. This season, experts predicted less arrival of red chilli in the market on the back of reducing the area under cultivation due to increasing losses.

However, traders are saying that there will be satisfactory arrival of red chilli at the beginning of the season. Chilli is an inseparable part of every kitchen and restaurant. No one can live without chilli. So no matter how much their prices go up, their consumption will not go down.