<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Hey there! Chilli here to spice up your day and this article a bit. Did you know that this day is celebrated to pay homage to legendary dishes that bring a family together? If you didn't, you can rely on me because I will give you all the information. However, don't over love me as I can even make you cry.</p>.<p>My ancestors first originated in 7000 B.C. in Mexico. You guys began cultivating me from 3500 B.C. After my origin, I was given a world tour by Christopher Columbus, who introduced me to everyone. In India, Vasco-Da-Gama gave me a lift to India, and I became popular as a spice in food and gained a lot of fame even in Ayurveda. </p><p>No dish is complete without me. Be it Chole Bhature or Simple Dal Chawal, your dishes cannot survive without me. You guys need to put me carefully in your dishes as too much presence can spoil your dishes. I come in a lot of colours and variants, giving a colourful pinch to my life. </p><p>This was a general introduction of mine, but did you guys know that I had several health benefits as well? I am known for improving digestive health and metabolism, alleviating migraines, fight fungal infections, colds, and flu, provide joint pain relief, fight inflammation, support cardiovascular health, decrease the risk of Type 2 Diabetes, may improve longevity and Ocular health, promote red blood cell's growth, and keep your skin and hair healthy.</p><p>One of my important contributions is that I may reduce the risk of cancer. According to American Association for Cancer Research, the capsaicin and antioxidants present in me can kill cancer cells in leukemia and prostate cancer. To conclude, all the sweet lovers out there, better start consuming me if you want a healthier life. I have to go inside a dish now; see you soon.</p>