Children to showcase Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s military prowess

Nashik: The Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Kusumagraj Nagari is scheduled to take place from December 3. One of the major events of the festival will be the construction of an attractive fort by children in the Balkumar Melawa, to commemorate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s prowess, bravery, and sacrifice.

It has been informed that certain place has also been made available by the organisers for this. In addition, other materials for colouring along with soil will be provided. For the first time in 94 years, a children’s literature fair is being organised for the future generation to get acquainted with Marathi literature.

The inauguration of the first Balkumar Melawa in the history of the city’s literary world will be held on Saturday, December 4 at 10:00 a.m. by actor Dilip Prabhavalkar. Sameer Bhujbal, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, DIG of Police B.G Shekhar, Sahitya Mahamandal President Kautikrao Thale-Patil, Deputy Director of Education Nitin Upasani, and Jayprakash Jategaonkar will be present.

There is a feast of various programs for boys and girls at this fair. The children will build a clay fort at the fair to give space to the children’s artistic talents. Prashant Lonari of Hiravankur Foundation is helping the children.

Children’s stories will be read from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and children’s poetry will be recited from 5:30 pm to 6:00 p.m. On Sunday (Dec. 5) at 9:00 a.m. There will be a discussion on children’s literature in the changing times.

After that, at 10:00 a.m., there will be a chat with the children. A seminar on children’s literature and the development of children’s imagination will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., there will be discussions on astronomy and geography. From 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., they will talk about innovation and science. The gathering will culminate with a poetic dance between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Dr. Narlikar will arrive in Nashik by helicopter

Dr. Jayant Narlikar, President of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, will arrive in Nashik on December 3 in the morning by helicopter.

Considering Dr. Narlikar’s seniority, he will be landed directly on the helipad of Bhujbal Knowledge City by helicopter. Considering the danger of Corona, special care will be taken for their health during this period.

Reception room at bus stands, railway station

A reception room will be set up at the bus stands and the railway station to welcome the literature lovers arriving for the convention. From December 2, reception rooms will be set up at CBS, Mahamarg stand, Nimani, and Nashik Road railway station.

Photography exhibition

Raja Patekar, who has been organizing photo exhibitions in Nashik for the last five or six years, has decided to organise an exhibition of photographs of various events held in last four days on the occasion of Sahitya Sammelan. For this, he has collected good photographs of the last four days, and he has expressed the belief that it will become the center of attraction in the literary convention.