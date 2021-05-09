Children at risk in Covid third wave. Plan accordingly: Bhujbal

<p><strong>Nashik: </strong>In the second wave of Corona, the district administration is streamlining the supply of oxygen and Remdesivir. In such a situation, children are likely to be at higher risk in the third wave and hence a separate ward should be set up for the treatment of children.</p><p>Also, to control the growing number of patients, the people's representatives should contribute by providing counseling and creating awareness among the people to abide by the Corona restrictions, thus expressed Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.</p><p>In the presence of Agriculture Minister Dadaji Bhuse and Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Guardian Minister Bhujbal was speaking at a meeting to review the current situation, vaccination and measures being taken in Nashik district.</p><p>Zilla Parishad President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, MP Hemant Godse, Dr Bharti Pawar, Mayor Satish Kulkarni, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Lina Bansod and District Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Thorat were present.</p><p>Bhujbal said, In order to reduce the number of Corona patients, all necessary efforts are being made in the district as per the guidelines of the central and state governments.</p><p>Efforts should be made to increase the manpower by emphasizing on strengthening the health facilities in the district and making them permanently available. Such instructions have been given by the Guardian Minister to the administrative officers.</p><p> Oxygen production centers are being set up at 29 places in the district to fill the oxygen shortage in the district which will make it possible to meet future oxygen needs.</p><p>Bhujbal said that the state government has sent a proposal to the central government to develop a new system for registration of immunizations as there are some technical difficulties in registering online for immunization between the ages of 18 to 44 years.</p><p>Also, the number of patients in the district has been stable for the last three to four days, but the police should take action against those violating the strict restrictions imposed to prevent it from increasing again.</p><p>The role of the police is very important during this period as the restrictions imposed without the cooperation of the police will not be successful, he added.</p>