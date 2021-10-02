Child dies in leopard attack

NASHIK: On the eve of Wildlife Week, a five-year old girl lost her life in a leopard attack in Wadgaon Shivara near Aari Girnare village in Nashik forest reserve. On Thursday, night, a leopard suddenly attacked Shivanya Balu Nimbekar outside the house. She was critically injured in the attack and her family rushed her to the district government hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared her dead before she could be treated. Upon receiving the information, the Forest Department team rushed to the spot as well as the district hospital.

A leopard came from a house near Nimbekar’s farm in Wadgaon Shivara in Girnare forest area and attacked her. She was seriously injured in the attack. Her family rushed to the scene and found her injured. The girl was immediately shifted to the hospital. But unfortunately she died. As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue team of the Western Forest Department rushed to the spot.

A cage was set up at the spot at night and a patrol team of forest personnel was patrolling the area throughout the night. The incident has been investigated by the forest department and financial assistance will be given to the families as per the government rules, said forest ranger Vivek Bhadane.