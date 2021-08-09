Chief Minister in Nashik today

NASHIK: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is arriving on Nashik district tour today (Aug 9). He will inaugurate various development work at Maharashtra Police Academy at 1.30 pm. Deputy Chief Minister and other ministers will also be present on the occasion. In Maharashtra Police Academy, various stateof-the-art facilities are being set up.

Development of composite indoor firing range, synthetic track, astroturf football and hockey field, volleyball and basketball field and nature park, natural water purification project are among these facilities. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate these development works.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, Minister of State for Home Affairs (cities) Satej Patil and Minister of State for Home Affairs (rural) Shambhuraje Desai will be present on the occasion.