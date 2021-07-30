Chief general manager of Press transferred

NASHIK: Chief General Manager Satyaprakash Verma of Press has been transferred. The Delhi headquarters summoned him to Delhi. While Verma was in Delhi, he was immediately transferred to the Research and Development Department in front of Nashik Road Press. The police investigated successfully the case of missing notes of Rs 5 lakh in the Currency Note Press in Nashik Road. Two supervisors were suspended after they admitted that they had accidentally punched notes out of workload.

The internal investigation began six months after the missing note case occurred in February. As soon as the theft case was registered at the Upnagar police station, senior inspector Anil Shinde and assistant inspector Santosh Khadke investigated the case within two weeks. The investigation revealed that the two supervisors had mistakenly punched the good notes.

They were suspended. The action was now taken against Chief General Manager Verma. Meanwhile, it is understood that action will now be taken against five others, but it could not be confirmed. The investigation has revealed that the workers were not guilty in this case. Press Mazdoor Sangh office-bearers gheraoed General Manager Mohapatra on Wednesday, demanding that action nine workers be taken back.

Mohapatra then immediately interacted with his Delhi superiors and assured to find a way out of this. General Secretary Jagdish Godse stated that the guilty supervisors have admitted their mistake in writing and demanded that action against innocent workers should be withdrawn. The legal process for withdrawing action is lengthy. Therefore, workers should exercise restraint and not believe in rumours, he appealed.

Godse and working president of Press Mazdoor Sangh Dnyaneshwar Jundre said, “The workers of the Press consider the Press as God. We were sure they would do this. We were behind the workers. Still, management took action. We were following up on the matter to withdraw the action. We had forced the management to withdraw action against innocent workers in the canteen case also. Even in the case of missing notes, we stand firmly behind the workers.”